Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, MU, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.5 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 107,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 100,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 13,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 28,355 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MU options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

