Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, INTC, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 111.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 112,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 327,972 contracts, representing approximately 32.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 24,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 495,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
