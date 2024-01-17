Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSCO, ANET, AVY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total of 5,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 6,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) options are showing a volume of 1,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, ANET options, or AVY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.