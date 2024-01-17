Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSCO, ANET, AVY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total of 5,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 6,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) options are showing a volume of 1,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, ANET options, or AVY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
SPIR Insider Buying
WAFD Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.