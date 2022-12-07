Markets
TRTN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TRTN, SPG, MDGL

December 07, 2022 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total volume of 12,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 311.2% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,000 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 50,092 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 288.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 17,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 5,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.3% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRTN options, SPG options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

