Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, PH, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total of 24,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) saw options trading volume of 6,192 contracts, representing approximately 619,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 64,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

