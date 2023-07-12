Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TOST, OKTA, TRUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total volume of 31,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 11,310 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 8,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 814,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TOST options, OKTA options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
