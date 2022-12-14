Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, OXY, HLF

December 14, 2022

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 7,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 703,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 61,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 10,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TOL options, OXY options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

