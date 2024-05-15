Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, NXT, ZI

Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 21,863 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,100 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) saw options trading volume of 44,601 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 18,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TOL options, NXT options, or ZI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BTFX
EBZT Insider Buying
Funds Holding TAIL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.