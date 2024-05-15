Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, NXT, ZI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 7,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 729,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 21,863 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,100 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) saw options trading volume of 44,601 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 18,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

