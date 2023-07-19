Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TMDX, SOFI, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total volume of 2,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 261,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 254,274 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 43,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 86,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
