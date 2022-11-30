Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TITN, BKNG, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN), where a total volume of 1,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 182,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.4% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,365 contracts, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares or approximately 137.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 17,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
