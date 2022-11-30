Markets
TITN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TITN, BKNG, LMT

November 30, 2022 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN), where a total volume of 1,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 182,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.4% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,365 contracts, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares or approximately 137.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 17,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TITN options, BKNG options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VHGI Insider Buying
 CDW YTD Return
 ETFs Holding SIVB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TITN
BKNG
LMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.