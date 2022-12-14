Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: THS, AN, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS), where a total of 1,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 285,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) saw options trading volume of 3,852 contracts, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 53,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

