Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: THO, BKI, MDC

January 18, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 5,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.9% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) options are showing a volume of 5,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 3,782 contracts, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for THO options, BKI options, or MDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
