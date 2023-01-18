Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: THO, BKI, MDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 5,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.9% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) options are showing a volume of 5,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 3,782 contracts, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
