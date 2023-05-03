Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGTX, BX, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total of 25,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 21,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,759 contracts, representing approximately 175,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGTX options, BX options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

