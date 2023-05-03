Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, ALB, CMI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 13,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 13,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ALB options, or CMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PARA shares outstanding history
STIM Options Chain
GVIP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.