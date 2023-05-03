Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, ALB, CMI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 13,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 13,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

