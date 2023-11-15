Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TFIN, ZYXI, CRMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), where a total volume of 6,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 672,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 428.9% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Zynex Inc (Symbol: ZYXI) saw options trading volume of 10,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 323.8% of ZYXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ZYXI. Below is a chart showing ZYXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And CorMedix Inc (Symbol: CRMD) options are showing a volume of 16,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 256.1% of CRMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,600 underlying shares of CRMD. Below is a chart showing CRMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

