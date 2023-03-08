Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TAP, FSLR, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total of 29,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.3% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,400 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 28,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 140,430 contracts, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 12,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
