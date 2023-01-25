Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: T, FCX, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 179,649 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 19,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 62,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

