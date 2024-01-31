Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SWKS, OXY, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 8,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 853,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 38,054 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, OXY options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: RES market cap history
UMBF Next Earnings Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GRCY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.