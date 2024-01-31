Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SWKS, OXY, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 8,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 853,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 38,054 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, OXY options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.