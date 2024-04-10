Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, ZTS, EMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 6,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 662,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 18,045 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 6,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 638,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, ZTS options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.