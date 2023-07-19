Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, USB, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 486,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) options are showing a volume of 53,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 5,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, USB options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.