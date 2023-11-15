Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, PEGA, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 6,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 649,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) saw options trading volume of 1,644 contracts, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 62,866 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
