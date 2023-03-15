Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STLD, DD, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), where a total volume of 13,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 15,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 24,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,700 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

