Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, CMC, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 125,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 5,080 contracts, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,600 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 125,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 21,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

