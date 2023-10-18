Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPR, MRK, BASE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR), where a total of 31,638 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,200 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 48,319 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 17,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

