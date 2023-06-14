Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, PLAY, ORGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 7,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 777,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 9,735 contracts, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,400 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Origin Materials Inc (Symbol: ORGN) options are showing a volume of 4,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ORGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of ORGN. Below is a chart showing ORGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
