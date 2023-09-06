Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPG, HON, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total volume of 25,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 202.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,200 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 26,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 62,244 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 12,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

