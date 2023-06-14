Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNV, BLK, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), where a total volume of 7,731 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 773,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of SNV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of SNV. Below is a chart showing SNV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,456 contracts, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

