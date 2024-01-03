Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNPS, ADM, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total of 5,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 591,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 19,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 64,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

