Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, IIPR, CALM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 32,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,931 contracts, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 5,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, IIPR options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of HZN
ENLV Options Chain
Institutional Holders of HOLX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.