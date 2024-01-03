Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, IIPR, CALM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 32,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,931 contracts, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 5,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, IIPR options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.