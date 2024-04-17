Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, FND, H

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 131,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 236% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 5,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 21,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 8,163 contracts, representing approximately 816,300 underlying shares or approximately 176.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,500 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

