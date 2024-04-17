Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, FND, H

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 21,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 8,163 contracts, representing approximately 816,300 underlying shares or approximately 176.3% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,500 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, FND options, or H options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FCRD
Institutional Holders of BITA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVGO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.