Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLB, PCT, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 35,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,100 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 9,390 contracts, representing approximately 939,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 55,243 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLB options, PCT options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding DBA
NYMX Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding GLBY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.