Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLB, PCT, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 35,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,100 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 9,390 contracts, representing approximately 939,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 55,243 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

