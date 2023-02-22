Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHYF, AMEH, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF), where a total of 4,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 442,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.3% of SHYF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 171,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of SHYF. Below is a chart showing SHYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) options are showing a volume of 2,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 219.6% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 730,332 contracts, representing approximately 73.0 million underlying shares or approximately 195.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 62,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHYF options, AMEH options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

