Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGEN, PEP, BCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 9,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 952,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 24,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) options are showing a volume of 1,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

