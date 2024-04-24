Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEIC, HD, ETRN

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 23,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) options are showing a volume of 41,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 20,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEIC options, HD options, or ETRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
