Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEDG, DPZ, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 4,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 834,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,457 contracts, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 28,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
