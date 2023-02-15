Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, JNJ, EQT

February 15, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 32,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 41,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 32,120 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,700 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, JNJ options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

