Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, JBHT, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 38,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 3,551 contracts, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 98,975 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 11,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

