Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, JBHT, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 38,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 3,551 contracts, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 98,975 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 11,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, JBHT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding DAM
LEGN Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.