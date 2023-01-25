Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVE, QCOM, LITE

January 25, 2023 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 4,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 864,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 42,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 3,611 contracts, representing approximately 361,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, QCOM options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

