Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVA, GLNG, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 19,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 361.5% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 548,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 20,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 84,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 6,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

