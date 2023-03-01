Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVA, ACI, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 4,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 468,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 15,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,600 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 8,737 contracts, representing approximately 873,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, ACI options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

