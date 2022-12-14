Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAM, SOFI, SAVA

December 14, 2022 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 265,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 40,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 8,465 contracts, representing approximately 846,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

