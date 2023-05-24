Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, WOOF, AVID

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 7,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 786,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,600 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 13,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) options are showing a volume of 3,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of AVID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of AVID. Below is a chart showing AVID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, WOOF options, or AVID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

