Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, WOOF, AVID

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 7,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 786,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,600 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 13,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) options are showing a volume of 3,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of AVID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of AVID. Below is a chart showing AVID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RPD options, WOOF options, or AVID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High Beta Stocks
CDRE Average Annual Return
FSYS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.