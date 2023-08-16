Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROST, DISH, CZR

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total of 8,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 862,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 51,413 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 43,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

