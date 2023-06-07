Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, YEXT, HZNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 184,593 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 353.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 15,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 31,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 276.6% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,800 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 69,567 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 208% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 16,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
