Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROG, FIS, SG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG), where a total of 4,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of ROG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of ROG. Below is a chart showing ROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 42,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 7,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,300 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROG options, FIS options, or SG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VDSI Videos
IGAP market cap history
PDCE Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.