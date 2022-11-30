Markets
ROG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROG, FIS, SG

November 30, 2022 — 03:59 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG), where a total of 4,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of ROG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of ROG. Below is a chart showing ROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 42,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 7,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,300 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

