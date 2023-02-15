Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RNG, CARS, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 12,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) saw options trading volume of 2,336 contracts, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 29,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

