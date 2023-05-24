Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKT, TGNA, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 8,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) options are showing a volume of 7,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 4,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RKT options, TGNA options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
