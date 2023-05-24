News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKT, TGNA, NTNX

May 24, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 8,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) options are showing a volume of 7,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 4,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, TGNA options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
