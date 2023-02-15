Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, DDD, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 90,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 12,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) options are showing a volume of 6,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 6,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,300 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
