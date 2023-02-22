Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, PEN, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 2,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RILY options, PEN options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

