Markets
RILY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, PEN, APPS

February 22, 2023 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 2,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RILY options, PEN options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding HA
 HNNA Dividend History
 Funds Holding CCX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RILY
PEN
APPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.