Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, PEN, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 2,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RILY options, PEN options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding HA
HNNA Dividend History
Funds Holding CCX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.