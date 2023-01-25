Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, KMB, DOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 3,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 764,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 6,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 21,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, KMB options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
